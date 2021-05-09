FY2023 EPS Estimates for Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34.

DVDCF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $12.48 on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

