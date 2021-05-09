FY2021 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repligen in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.20.

Shares of RGEN opened at $187.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. Repligen has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 229.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 66.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Repligen by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Repligen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $505,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

