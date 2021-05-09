FY2021 Earnings Estimate for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for AptarGroup in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.05.

ATR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $157.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $99.11 and a 12 month high of $157.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.81 and a 200-day moving average of $135.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,966,000 after buying an additional 334,110 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,728,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,743,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.48%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

