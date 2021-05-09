Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Trading Up 10.9% on Earnings Beat

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s stock price was up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.54. Approximately 8,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,933,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FNKO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Funko by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Funko by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -94.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

