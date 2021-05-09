Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.980-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $867.87 million-$900.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.77 million.Funko also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.98-$1.12 EPS.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $25.45 on Friday. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -94.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FNKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.77.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

