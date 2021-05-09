Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.95 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.500-12.500 EPS.

Shares of FLGT stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.64. 2,502,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,764. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.93. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLGT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.83.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.