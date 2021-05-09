Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ FULC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,596. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FULC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

In related news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 9,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $111,729.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 507,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,992.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

