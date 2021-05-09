Freshpet, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FRPT. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.56.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $176.55 on Friday. Freshpet has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $186.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.61. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,605.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after buying an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,331 shares in the company, valued at $27,878,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,457 shares of company stock worth $1,437,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

