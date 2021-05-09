freenet’s (FRTAF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upgraded freenet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. freenet has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

