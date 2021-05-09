freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 6.37% from the stock’s current price.

FNTN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €21.93 ($25.80).

Shares of freenet stock opened at €21.36 ($25.13) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €18.24. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

