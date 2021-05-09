Frax (FRAX) Market Cap Achieves $133.68 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $133.68 million and $3.18 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00068936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.88 or 0.00249509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $697.88 or 0.01201856 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.64 or 0.00774341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,033.11 or 0.99941981 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 133,728,217 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

