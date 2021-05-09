Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Down 4.5%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) fell 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.29 and last traded at $35.29. 12 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 156,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRG. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.