Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Holdings Lessened by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,184 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.07% of FOX worth $15,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in FOX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $38.32 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.