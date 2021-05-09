Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $187.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $187.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Fortinet stock opened at $211.77 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $212.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.61 and a 200-day moving average of $156.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,483 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 21.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

