Forte Biosciences (FBRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect Forte Biosciences to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.23.

FBRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. (FBRC) initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.