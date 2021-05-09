Forte Biosciences (FBRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect Forte Biosciences to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.23.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.
Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.