FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Raised to $57.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. THB Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 35,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.