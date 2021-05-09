Folder Protocol (FOL) Price Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00002959 BTC on exchanges. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $173,379.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00069571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.75 or 0.00250642 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $703.42 or 0.01226455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003700 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00031346 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.33 or 0.00786928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,463.09 or 1.00190327 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

