Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ FOCS traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 754,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.