FNB Protocol Price Hits $0.0062 on Exchanges (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $14.87 million and approximately $465,282.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00084511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00067195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00105473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.00 or 0.00784714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,302.54 or 0.09124982 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00047902 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.