FMC (NYSE:FMC) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. cut shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $126.00 target price on the basic materials company's stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.31.

FMC opened at $120.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.26. FMC has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $128,533,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in FMC by 974.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 355,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,819,000 after purchasing an additional 322,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in FMC by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 678,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,924,000 after purchasing an additional 320,142 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

