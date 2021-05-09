Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30 million-$32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.52 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of FLDM opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.87. Fluidigm has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. Analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

