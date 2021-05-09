FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FLIDY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Danske raised FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLSmidth & Co. A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FLIDY stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

