Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.29.

FLS stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $42.83.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

