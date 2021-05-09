FLIP (FLP) Trading Down 37.8% Over Last Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a market cap of $515,597.31 and approximately $220.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00081997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00062242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.13 or 0.00790775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00103849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,645.55 or 0.09598091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00044243 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

