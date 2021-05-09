Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 44.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,427 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

FBC opened at $46.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBC. B. Riley upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

