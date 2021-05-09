Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Issues Earnings Results

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Fiverr International updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

FVRR stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $180.33. 737,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,278. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $47.23 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -419.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FVRR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.42.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

