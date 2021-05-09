Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Position Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,908 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Five9 worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,831,000 after buying an additional 149,103 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Five9 by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,857,000 after purchasing an additional 95,578 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 568,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,102,000 after purchasing an additional 65,499 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Five9 by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.35.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,481 shares of company stock worth $14,762,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $170.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -321.01 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $92.50 and a one year high of $201.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.