Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $72.92 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74.

