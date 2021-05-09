Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $276.38 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $277.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

