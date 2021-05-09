Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $171.55 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.14 and a 200-day moving average of $161.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.18.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

