Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 43.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX opened at $314.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $315.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,648 shares of company stock valued at $48,428,517 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

