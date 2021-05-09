Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,673 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $546.41 million, a P/E ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.60. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $56.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.08 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.