First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $169.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

