First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.
First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $169.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.
About First Northwest Bancorp
