First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.95

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 26830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $543.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

