Financial Survey: Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) vs. ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS)

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ProSight Global alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ProSight Global and Palomar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 Palomar 0 1 3 0 2.75

ProSight Global presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.56%. Palomar has a consensus target price of $104.20, suggesting a potential upside of 54.10%. Given Palomar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than ProSight Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProSight Global and Palomar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.64 $38.89 million $1.39 9.21 Palomar $113.30 million 15.27 $10.62 million $1.73 39.09

ProSight Global has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palomar has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91% Palomar 11.97% 6.95% 3.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Palomar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Palomar beats ProSight Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products. It markets and distributes its products through retail agents, wholesale brokers, program administrators, and carrier partnerships. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.