Financial Survey: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) vs. Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW)

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Principal Solar and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 1 3 0 2.75

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.30%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Principal Solar and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.01 billion 3.80 $62.13 million $0.61 59.10

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Solar and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 6.37% 3.86% 0.64%

Risk & Volatility

Principal Solar has a beta of 8.75, suggesting that its share price is 775% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Principal Solar Company Profile

Principal Solar, Inc. owns and operates solar generation facilities. The company is based in Lewisville, Texas.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

