Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,766,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Ross Stores by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $132.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $133.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.32.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.