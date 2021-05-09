Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 825 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Ball by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

NYSE:BLL opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.46. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

