Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,173,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 68,436 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 44,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $30.42 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.