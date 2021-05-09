Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 43,252 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 9,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $78.09 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.76.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

