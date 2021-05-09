Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 47.8% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.35.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $219.63 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.37. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.34, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

