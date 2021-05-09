Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,886 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $225.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $194.03 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.47 and its 200 day moving average is $252.59. The company has a market cap of $609.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

