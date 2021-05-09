Field & Main Bank Sells 145 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Field & Main Bank reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $86.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,232.11, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average is $75.33. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

