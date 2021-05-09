Field & Main Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,968 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.3% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

TGT opened at $214.71 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.12 and a 12 month high of $215.39. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

