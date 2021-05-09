Field & Main Bank Invests $689,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,033 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,618,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,909,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,612,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $953,687.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,364,264 shares of company stock worth $328,210,795 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $233.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.79. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.02.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

