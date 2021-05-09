Field & Main Bank Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

BKNG opened at $2,327.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,385.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,167.48. The firm has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,303.25 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

