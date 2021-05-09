Field & Main Bank Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Field & Main Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,345 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.3% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 110,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2,993.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT opened at $118.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.