Field & Main Bank Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,345 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.3% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 12,976 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 28,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

