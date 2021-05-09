Field & Main Bank Has $1.14 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PayPal by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 124,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 66,500.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $253.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.61 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.51 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

