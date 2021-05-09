Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

FNF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,167. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

